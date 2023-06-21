Indore: Forest Dept Fails To Track Tiger, Leopard Leaves Army Area

(Representative Image) | Pixabay

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after making its first human kill –Sunderlal (60)—the tiger has remained elusive.

Many forest department teams deployed to locate the big cat, had been tracking forest areas within a radius of three to four kilometres of Malendi and Ashapura villages.

Mhow forest Ranger Vaibhav Upadhyay said high resolution drone cameras had been deployed to scan the forest up to four kilometres from the village area where the tiger was last sighted.

However, the tiger has simply vanished. Not a single clue has been found so far.

He further said that DFO Narendra Pandwa took a virtual meeting of all team members tracking the tiger.

Upadhyay said that senior forest officers had taken a serious note of the videos being circulated on various social media platforms. In a few, some civilians were seen riding a two- wheeler in the restricted areas of deep forest. He advised people through forest officials against venturing into restricted areas of the forest. He has also warned of a stern action against trespassing into restricted forest areas.

The video shows three to four persons making adventurous two-wheeler rides in the deep forest. This has prompted other residents of Mhow, Malendi and nearby villages to venture into the forest to catch of glimpse of ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, the leopard that had entered MCTE and then Army War College, left the college late on Monday evening and hadn’t returned.