Indore: Forest department to buy herbal colours from Dhar for sale in city

Indore: The forest department in Indore has ordered 1.5 quintal of herbal colours from Dhar, as the department could not prepare the colours due to fewer numbers of Butea monosperma or Palash trees in the district.

Herbal colours made from natural flowers are not available in Indore so the forest department has ordered it from Dhar, which they would sell in Indore.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) TS Suliya said, “We did not get enough flowers to produce herbal colours in Indore even this year, hence, we have to get them from Dhar.” He added that Dhar had produced 1.5 quintals of herbal colour, all of which was ordered by Indore forest department.

Even last year, the department had brought herbal colours from Dhar. When asked about the possibilities of making the herbal colour in Indore, Suliya said, “We don’t have enough Palash trees in the district to produce herbal colours, so it is less likely.”

When asked if the department intends to plant the trees, Suliya said, “No, these trees are naturally found in the suitable area, so Indore is less likely to produce herbal colour even in future.”

Herbal colours are sold by Indore Forest Department in their centre at Navratanbag. A packet is usually available for Rs 30. However, the price might see a hike due to increase in transportation cost.