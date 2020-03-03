Indore: DJs banned for upcoming festivals

Indore: Disc jockeys (DJs) have been banned for the upcoming festivals in the district.

This was decided at a peace committee meeting held under the chairmanship of collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav at the collector’s office on Monday. DIG Ruchivardhan Mishra, SP duo Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi and Maheshchandra Jain, Additional collector Dinesh Jain and BBS Tomar and other officers and members of the peace committee were present in the meeting.

There are 12 festivals of different religions that are celebrated between March and May. Administrative, police and other arrangements were discussed in the meeting. At the meeting, Jatav’s efforts to get the city’s colourful Gher included in the UNESCO’s list of heritage festivals was appreciated. Jatav said for Holi and Rangpanchami, new centres will be opened for the sale of natural colours.

DIG Ruchivardhan Mishra informed about the security arrangements made during the festivals. She said that during the festivals, adequate security arrangements will be made. Peace committee meetings will also be held at the police station level.