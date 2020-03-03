Indore Municipal Corporation amnesty scheme for illegal construction

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has come up with an amnesty scheme for those who have done illegal constructions in their houses in violation of building norms.

As part of the scheme, the IMC is going to let people disclose their additional illegal construction up to 10 per cent and get compounding done online. In the first phase, only those residential buildings would be covered which are built on plots measuring on and above 2400 square feet.

This decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

“For the convenience of common citizens, guidelines have been issued by the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the facility of online compounding through the ABPAS portal under e-municipality,” Singh said.

According to guidelines issued by the government, if the building owners had made illegal construction up to 10 per cent of the total area then online compounding can be done, for which an electronic copy of the application has be submitted directly on the ABPAS portal. Also, the property tax information of the building has to be submitted.

“Along with this, the applicant will also have to submit a self-declaration form, in which the declaration will be made and the correct information of the building will be provided. If the applicant has any difficulty, he can also coordinate with the corporation officials,” Singh said.

Based on the information given by the applicant, the fee memo will be generated by the system itself. Receipt of the amount deposited by the applicant on the said fee memo will be considered as his permission.

According to the plan of the government, Singh said people should take benefit of the scheme for additional construction.

To give benefit of this facility to the citizens in each zone, zonal level camps would be set up soon. Computer systems, printers, computer operators, concerned building officers, building inspectors will be present in the camp, which will also help the citizens in online compounding.