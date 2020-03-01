Ease of Living Index-2019 Survey: Indore stands No 1 in citizen feedbacks

Indore: The cleanest city of the country is also the most liveable city, according to Citizen Perception Survey.

Residents of Indore participated in large numbers in an online survey, which was part of Ease of Living Index-2019 survey, claiming that their city was the best liveable place in the country in 2019.

As many as 1,62,514 Indoreans, the highest from any city in the country, gave their feedback on nearly 20 questions being asked in the online survey. Indore was followed by Salem which saw 1,50,223 and Madurai which saw 1,38,114 feedbacks.

Fourth and fifth positions were held by Bhopal and Gwalior which witnessed 1,19,925 and 1,18,594 feedbacks respectively.

A total of three cities from Madhya Pradesh viz Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior found a place in the list of top-10 cities. Three cities from Tamil Nadu viz Salem, Madurai and Coimbatore also figured in the list of top-10 cities.

As for as the list of states is concerned Tamil Nadu stood first and Madhya Pradesh second in citizen feedback.

There were 7,34,723 feedbacks from Tamil Nadu and 4,64,453 from Madhya Pradesh.

Citizenship Perception Survey, which is part of Ease of Living Index-2019 Survey, was to be held from February 1 to February 29 but it continued till March 1 noon.

Though the feedback link remains open post-March 1 noon also, the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs stopped adding new feedbacks to the tally.

“The tally of feedbacks was sealed at noon on March 1,” said Sandeep Soni, chief executive officer of Indore Smart City Pvt Ltd.

Citizen feedback comprises 30 per cent of total marks for Ease of Living Indore Survey.

Indore had snatched No 1 position from Surat on February 24. But on February 29 Salem gave the jitters to Indore when it surpassed the latter. But Indore turned the picture in just two hours and it not only retained its top position but also took a lead of more than 12,000 feedbacks.

As many as 114 cities, including 100 smart cities, are participating in Ease of Living Index-2019 Survey.