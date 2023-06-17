Indore: ‘For Self-Growth, It’s Crucial For Women To Harness Power Of AI’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pooja S Kushwaha, an IT expert has said that women must be well-informed about the digital landscape and harness the power of AI for personal growth. She also threw light on how to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for personal growth and become a super organised woman.

Pooja was addressing a workshop aimed to equip women with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in the digital age while prioritising their well-being. The workshop was organised by Indore Management Association’s (IMA) women's forum on the subject ‘Digital Well-being and the Role of AI in Daily Life’ in a hotel on Friday. Pooja is an esteemed Associate Professor in IT & Analytics.

She covered various essential topics during the workshop, including the concept of digital detox and strategies for achieving a healthy balance in today's hyper-connected world.

She shared practical tips and techniques on using AI tools to manage time, tasks, and daily routines efficiently.

Participants were introduced to cutting-edge technologies like ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot and were shown how it can assist in various aspects of daily life.

A quiz and an interactive session were held. The workshop witnessed an enthusiastic response from the attendees, who actively participated in the discussions and activities. The event provided a platform for women from diverse backgrounds to connect, exchange ideas, and enhance their digital literacy.

Overall, the workshop provided an enriching experience for women, empowering them to leverage technology effectively while maintaining a healthy balance in their lives.

