Indore: Employee Of Jewellery Showroom Held For Stealing Ornaments

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a renowned jewellery showroom was arrested on Thursday for stealing ornaments from the showroom and replacing them with artificial ornaments. He was on the run for more than a month in connection with the same.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that the showroom owner had lodged a complaint against the employee named Ashish Jadhav for stealing ornaments from the showroom and replacing them with artificial ornaments. The showroom owner came to know about the incident when he found some items missing and checked the CCTV footage.

He later lodged a complaint with the police. The police had been searching for the accused for more than a month and had raided many places to arrest the accused. On Thursday, the police claimed that the accused was arrested from his place in the city.

He allegedly informed the police that he had stolen some items and one of them has been sold by him. He visited Goa and other places in order to evade arrest. Some of the stolen items were recovered from the accused and the investigation is on.

Read Also IIM Indore Listed In Level 4 Category Of PIR By UNPRME