Indore: Fog in Lucknow repeatedly delaying flights operations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Poor visibility caused by fog in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, is repeatedly delaying the operations of the Indore-Lucknow fight for more than the past 10 days. On Tuesday, too, the flight was delayed by 1.30 hours. The passengers and the airline are both upset at the vagaries of nature.

Due to the fog in Lucknow on Tuesday, the plane going from the city to Lucknow remained stationary in at the city airport for one and a half hours. After the weather cleared, the plane could take off from here with the passengers. This has been happening continuously for the past several days, due to which more and more airlines are troubled by the passengers.

Earlier the Indore-Lucknow flight was operated by IndiGo at 5.40 am. In view of the fog after the onset of winter, the airline extended the time of the flight by a quarter of an hour. Now, flight 6E-7127 leaves the city at 6.55 am and reaches Lucknow at 8.50 am. But, even after the time was extended, the problem of fog persisted in Lucknow.

On Tuesday, the flight was able to depart at 8.25 am—one and a half hours behind the scheduled time. The passengers started arriving at the airport at 5.30 in the morning to catch the flight. This situation has been the same continuously for the past few days and there is a possibility that it may continue over the next few days. Due to this, the onward flights are also getting delayed continuously.

Jaipur flight delayed by over half an hour

§ While the Lucknow flight departed from the city one and a half hours late, Indigo’s Jaipur-Indore flight, which reaches the city at 10.15 am, reached here half an hour later than schedule

§ Official sources said that, due to poor visibility caused by fog in Jaipur in the morning, the flight had to take off late, because of which the passengers coming here had to face trouble

