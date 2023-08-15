Indore: Flimsy Argument Turns Into Murder, 4 Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of police on Monday arrested four accused who had murdered a man on Bypass Road on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after a minor argument over overtaking of vehicles. The police said that the deceased Deepak was killed in the incident while his brother Rajkumar is undergoing treatment. The victim was going with his family in a car.

Complainant Aarti, the wife of Rajkumar said that they were going in a SUV, when 5 to 7 youths in another SUV came from behind and collided. When Aarti, Rajkumar and others came out to know the reason, the accused stabbed them. During treatment Deepak died, while Rajkumar is undergoing the same.

During investigation, the police arrested one suspect who revealed that the minor accused along with his friends Saddam Khan, Shoaib Khan, Kuldeep Tomar and others who came from Ujjain were returning home after a party. During that, the accused car was overtaken by the complainant's car on Bypass Road.

In a fit of rage, they stopped their vehicle in front of the complainant’s car and all friends got down and started arguing by holding the neck of the driver of car. When the dispute escalated, the accused attacked the victims with knife and later fled from the spot. After interrogating the accused separately, the knife, car, mobile phone used in the incident amounting to Rs 19.71 lakh were seized. The five accused have been arrested by the police.