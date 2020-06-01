Indore: Flights to Ahemdabad, Kishangarh and Belgaum from today

Indore: Despite the threat of corona virus, airline companies are gradually rolling out flights from the city. From Tuesday, flights for Ahmedabad, Kishangarh and Rajasthan will start. There will be take offs to New Delhi and Bengaluru too. The total number of flight operations will reach 14.

Since May 25, there were operations of just four flights. IndiGo operated two arrival and departure flights to New Delhi. At the eleventh hour, Trujet withdrew its schedule for Ahmedabad.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, said four 4 airline companies, including IndiGo, Air Asia, Trujet and Star Air have submitted their flight operation plans for June. IndiGo will operate two flights to New Delhi. Air Asia will have one flight for Bengaluru. Trujet has scheduled one flight for Ahmedabad and Star Air will have one flight each for Kishangarh in Rajasthan and Belgaum in Karnataka.

For the 'epicentre' of corona virus Mumbai, no company has show keenness to roll out flights.