Indore: Flight delayed as woman passenger creates ruckus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman passenger created a ruckus at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport late in the night on Friday, delaying the flight by 35 minutes. The girl, who was accompanied by her mother, was prevented from boarding the flight. But her act forced the airport administration to keep the airport open 35 minutes more in the night.

According to information received from the airport, IndiGo’s flight 6E-6-13 is the last flight to depart from the airport at 10.50 pm, as flight operations are stopped from 11 pm to 6 am due to the ongoing work to widen the turn-pad on the runway. But, due to the uproar, the airport authorities were forced to keep the airpost open till 11.35 as the flight got delayed.

The woman passenger, who arrived at the airport on Friday night to catch her flight, suddenly started shouting. She reached the boarding gate of the flight, but seeing her behaving abnormally, the other passengers took objections to her boarding the flight. Subsequently, the IndiGo staff stopped her from boarding the flight. The name of the woman passenger is Preeti Kastgir; she was travelling with her mother, Dr Rita.

IndiGo staff and the other passengers earlier thought that she was creating a ruckus as she was in an inebriated condition, but, later, investigation revealed that her mental condition was unbalanced. She had come to attend a conference held in the city with her doctor mother.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:28 PM IST