Watch video: Man thrashes police constable over petty issue in Indore; accused arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man thrashed a police constable over a petty issue in Aerodrome area of Indore district on Friday afternoon. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the viral video, the man was spotted attacking the policeman multiple times with a stick in public.

Aerodrome police station in charge Sanjay Shukla said that the incident occurred in Vyankatesh Nagar area of the city on Friday afternoon. Police constable Jaiprakash Jaiswal, posted at Gandhi Nagar police station in the city, was on his way home for lunch. On the way, Jaiswal’s bike accidentally touched the accused, Dinesh. Following which they had an argument and the matter escalated.

The accused then took the constable's stick from his bike and beat him up badly. He attacked the constable several times and the constable sustained severe injuries. After the incident, the constable reached Aerodrome police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Shukla said that on the complaint of the constable, a case was registered against the accused under the relevant section of the assault. After watching the viral video on Saturday, the police were going to add section 307 of the IPC against the accused as he attacked with an intention to kill. The accused was in an inebriated condition during the incident, Shukla added.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:44 PM IST