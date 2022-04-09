Indore: 747 students to get degree at IIM convocation today

Indore: As many as 747 students are going to get degree during convocation of Indian Institute of Management Indore which is going to take place on Saturday.

These students belong to flagship programmes viz Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM), five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPMX), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM).

“We are conducting the convocation in offline mode after a gap of two years. We consider the safety and security of our participants and everyone in our community as a top priority. IIM Indore was the first IIM to cancel the convocation when the lockdown was announced in 2020. Last year, we conducted a virtual convocation for the graduating batches of both the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21,” said IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai.

This year, ICICI bank managing director and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi will deliver the convocation address.

The convocation will take place at 7 pm on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:37 PM IST