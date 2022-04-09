Indore: Girls bag maximum scholarships and medals ​​in IIM's pre-convocation ceremony 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Girls students outnumbered their male counterparts in getting scholarships and medals on Friday at the pre-convocation ceremony 2022 of the Indian Institute of Management, Indore in which all the ​industry-sponsored scholarships were bagged by female participants. Seven girls got 10 scholarships whereas two boys settled with three scholarships and medals.



Certificates were distributed to the coordinators of various students' committees by professor Himanshu Rai, ​director IIM Indore. IIM Indore's Best Doctoral Award was given to Garima Goel.



Richa Motwani of PGP 20-22 received three scholarships. She received a Rs 7.​2​5 lakh scholarship under IIM Indore Need-Based Financial Assistance (NBFA) Merit Award​, ​Eicher Scholarship of Rs 50k and ICSI Signature Award under Industry Sponsored Merit Scholarship.



"I am grateful for being considered for the scholarship. It encourages me to do better, " said Richa Motwani.



Similarly, in the Industry Sponsored Merit Scholarship category, Muskan Agrawal, received 'Eicher Gold Medal to the Best All-Rounder' and 'KK Alagh Gold Medal for Overall outstanding performance to Women'. Bhoomika Rustagi received 'SBI Scholarship of Rs 1.5​ ​lakh'.

In NBFA, Ankita Sharma and Archit Gupta got scholarships of Rs 7.​2​5 lakh. While IIM Indore Scholarship of Rs 1.5 lakh for outstanding academic performance in the 4th year and IIM Indore Gold Medal for the Best all-rounder performance -​ ​Men ​was ​awarded to Manav Sharma. IIM Indore Gold Medal for the Best all-rounder performance -​ ​Women ​was ​awarded to Ashima Vardhan. Late Adya Prabha Scholarship - 5th-year IPM woman participant ​was ​awarded to Khwahish Sethia.



​The ​convocation was held after a gap of two years. A total ​of ​747 students are going to get degrees and certificates during the 23rd convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Indore which is scheduled on April 9. This year’s convocation address will be delivered by ICICI Bank managing director and CEO Sandeep Bakshi.



Students of the Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), Post-Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) will get their degrees and certificates during the ceremony on Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 02:06 AM IST