 Indore: Five men from Guna arrested with 7 stolen bikes
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five men from Guna and Ashoknagar were arrested with 7 stolen bikes in the Banganga area late on Tuesday. The accused were caught by the police while they were allegedly planning to rob a petrol pump. Some weapons were also recovered from the accused.

According to Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni, information was received that some armed men were seen near a petrol pump on MR-4 and they were planning to rob the petrol pump.

