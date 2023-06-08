Indore: Five men from Guna arrested with 7 stolen bikes

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five men from Guna and Ashoknagar were arrested with 7 stolen bikes in the Banganga area late on Tuesday. The accused were caught by the police while they were allegedly planning to rob a petrol pump. Some weapons were also recovered from the accused.

According to Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni, information was received that some armed men were seen near a petrol pump on MR-4 and they were planning to rob the petrol pump.

After the information, a police team was constituted and raided the mentioned place. Five men were arrested from there.