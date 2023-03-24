Indore: Five held for laptop fraud, 9 computers recovered 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five men including three from Gujarat were arrested by the crime branch for buying new laptops from an electronics trader of the city and returning old and broken laptops saying that they had received defective laptops. Nine laptops were recovered from the accused.

According to a crime branch officer, electronics trader Amit had lodged a complaint with a crime branch officer that he sells electronics items in the entire country through an e-commerce company. The accused named Priyank Bawariya and Sachin Charodiya, residents of Surat had bought 9 laptops from him and returned old laptops to the company saying that they received defective laptops. They also got back their money (Rs 5.62 lakh) by selecting the return option. The accused also took new laptops from the complainant.

The accused were arrested by the crime branch. Sachin and Priyank informed the crime branch that they with the help of Nitin Badiya of Surat contacted their accomplices Aslam and Vivek, residents of Indore to sell the new laptops through the social media platforms here. The crime branch arrested all the accused and recovered 9 laptops from them.

Read Also Three years of Covid outbreak in Indore: Sporadic cases reason of concern once again