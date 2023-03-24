Three years of Covid outbreak in Indore: Sporadic cases reason of concern once again

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The outbreak of the deadly pandemic Covid-19 disease has completed three years in Indore and the city has seen many ups and downs in the number of cases, including two lockdowns and a dreaded second wave in 2021 when a large number of people lost their loved ones to the disease.

The first case of Covid-19 in Indore was reported on March 24, 2020, while over 2.15 lakh people got infected with the deadly disease and as many as 1,470 succumbed to the pandemic in the past three years.

It was a horror for the families who got infected in the first and the second wave but turned into a routine disease till the third wave. Sporadic cases of the disease are still being reported in the city and a sudden surge has raised concern among officials. However, it was relief for the citizens as no new case was reported on Thursday.

Going by the numbers, the highest number of positive cases was reported in January 2022 with over 45,800 cases, while the highest number of deaths was reported in May 2021 (196).

However, the city also got relief in the same month (May 2021 ) when the highest number of patients (45,287) were discharged in a month.

Vaccination centres shut after two years

Vaccination against Covid-19 had saved many lives from the deadly disease. Vaccination was started in the city on January 16, 2021 and it continued for two years to provide a shield of protection to the people. Over 74 lakh doses were administered in the city and now the vaccination centres are shut due to the non-availability of stock in the city as well as due to the poor response of the people towards the precaution dose.

Covid in city

Active cases: 24

Total Positive cases: 2, 12, 595

Total number of samples tested: 3,879,249

Total deaths: 1,470

Total number of patients discharged: 211, 101