Indore: First TCM5 Machine Of The State Becomes Operational

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first TCM5 machine of the state has become operational in the city. It measures the quantity of carbon dioxide through the skin and would be of immense help in balancing the amount of carbon dioxide in critically ill newborns so as to protect their future mental health.

Giving information about TCM5 machine, Dr. Zafar Khan said a disbalance in the amount of carbon dioxide due to any illness or malfunction of the lungs can have serious adverse effects on the human brain and especially the brain of the newborn baby. It can burst due to excess amounts of carbon dioxide in the blood or can lead to brain haemorrhage (blood clot) due to extremely low amounts of carbon dioxide in the blood which can lead to mental disability in future.

The TCM5 machine helps doctors to continuously measure the amount of carbon dioxide in the blood of a critically ill newborn baby and take corrective actions as opposed to the monitoring by an ABG machine that requires blood samples to be taken to measure the quantity of carbon dioxide.

By continuously monitoring the amount of carbon dioxide in the blood, damage to both the brain and lungs of the newborn baby can be prevented.

TCM5 also measures the amount of oxygen in the blood along with the amount of carbon dioxide so the amount of oxygen given to the newborn can be increased or decreased. Thus with the help of this machine, the lungs, brain and eyes of a newborn baby can be saved.

