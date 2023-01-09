Indore: First Covid death reported in 135 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the speculation of a surge in Covid cases, the death of a 55-year-old woman due to the disease was reported on Saturday.

This is the first death due to Covid reported after 135 days as the last death due to Covid was reported on August 23, 2022 when a 76-year-old woman had succumbed to the disease. With this, the total number of Covid deaths in the city reached 1,470.

“A 55-year-old woman died due to Covid on Saturday night. She was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to a private hospital on January 2. Her RT-PCR was found to be positive,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Meanwhile, for the first time since January 2 no new patient tested positive in the city. The total number of positive patients has reached 212526, so far. There was only one active case in the city on Sunday.