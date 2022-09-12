Indore: Fire at insurance company office in IDA building

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the office of an insurance company situated on the fourth floor of the IDA building on Sunday evening. Goods, including furniture and documents, were gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported during the incident which took place in the office of The Oriental Insurance Company Limited in the IDA building at Racecourse Road around 7.20 pm. Panic gripped the area after local people spotted flames rising from the fourth floor. They informed the fire brigade and the local police. By the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the flames had spread throughout the entire office.

S-I Santosh Dubey from the fire brigade said the flames were on the fourth floor, so it was a challenge to fight the fire. However, the team poured water from the ground and also reached the fourth floor. The fire fighters used more than 1 lakh litres of water and managed to bring the fire under control. S-I Dubey added that, due to the hectic efforts by the fire fighters, a portion of the office where some crucial documents were kept was saved.

As Sunday was a holiday, the staff of the insurance company were not in the building. It is believed that the fire broke out after an electrical short-circuit took place. Furniture, doors and documents were gutted in the fire. The fire-fighters were at the spot till the filing of this report.

