Indore: FIR to be filed against Rajat Farm developers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a land fraud in which developers were trying to develop a colony on government land in village Kazi Palasia of Khudel tehsil with the name, Rajat Farm, an FIR is to be filed against the developers of the colony. Before that, they have been given time for three days to file their reply in this connection.

Effective action is being taken in such cases as developing illegal colonies, selling plots on diary and taking possession of government land in the district. In order to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the state government for the colonisers, prohibitory orders have also been issued by the collector and district magistrate Manish Singh. Continuous action is being taken against those who act against the rules.

In this connection, on the directions of collector Manish Singh, SDM Khudail Ravish Shrivastava has served notice to file an FIR against the developers of the colony. The FIR is to be filed against Sarveshwar Bang, son of Purshottam, and Geetabai Bang, wife of Radheshyam Bang. They are allegedly developing an illegal colony in the Kazi Palasia area and selling government land. The FIR is to be filed against 24 accused—apart from the above two—including Santosh Devi, son of Dilsukhraj; Sarita, wife of Gyanchand Kataria; Sanjana, wife of Kailashchand; Badaldevi, wife of Todarmal Kataria; Rajiv, son of Dalaidas Pahuja; Dr Ratan Mishra; Bhattalal, son of Bansilal; Subhadra Bai, wife of Babulal; Babulal’s father, Chhote Lal; Rukmani Bai, wife of Jagannath Balodia; Kajal, wife of Rajiv Pahuja; Dr YK Vyas; Indra Vyas; Amber Vyas; Venugopal Asava; Krishna Devi, wife of Pradeep Kumar Goel; Varsha Gandhi; Sangeeta Gandhi; Shakuntalabai , wife of Rajendra; and Rajendra, son of Babulal.

Tehsildar Khudail has investigated the Rajat Farm illegal colony, located in village Kaziplasia, and submitted the report to the SDM, Khudail. According to the report, Sarveshwar Bang and Geetabai Bang, developed an illegal colony named Rajat Farm.

In the investigations done so far, over 70 plots have been found to be sold in the colony. Due to non-availability of plots in the illegal colony, the aggrieved persons submitted a complaint to the collector and are knocking from door to door for a long time to get plots. The SDM, Khudail, has issued notices to the accused and directed them to appear before him in three days and submit their answers. In case of unsatisfactory response or absence, FIRs will be registered against all the guilty persons.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:47 PM IST