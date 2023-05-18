 Indore: FIR lodged against factory owner for using banned saccharin
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: FIR lodged against factory owner for using banned saccharin

Indore: FIR lodged against factory owner for using banned saccharin

Samples of toast and saccharin were taken from the factory and sent to Bhopal laboratory for testing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was lodged against a toast factory owner for using banned saccharin. 

District administration officials inspected Kailash Toast Factory in Gautampura, owned by Lalchand Kumawat son of Kanhaiya Lal and found that the toast was being prepared with saccharin, which is banned, in unhygienic condition. 

Samples of toast and saccharin were taken from the factory and sent to Bhopal laboratory for testing. 

Around 60 kg of toast was seized from the factory and an FIR was lodged against the owner at Gautampura police station.

Read Also
Indore: Factory owner booked for raping divorced woman on pretext of marriage
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Plea of traders to GST officials; Do not harass us for minor mistakes

Indore: Plea of traders to GST officials; Do not harass us for minor mistakes

Indore: BSF organises pension adalat

Indore: BSF organises pension adalat

MP: Man brutally kills wife, commits suicide in Ratlam

MP: Man brutally kills wife, commits suicide in Ratlam

MP: School accountant booked for embezzlement of Rs 11L in Guna

MP: School accountant booked for embezzlement of Rs 11L in Guna

MP: Congress to expose BJP's anti-people policies in Mahidpur

MP: Congress to expose BJP's anti-people policies in Mahidpur