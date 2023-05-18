Indore: FIR lodged against factory owner for using banned saccharin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was lodged against a toast factory owner for using banned saccharin.

District administration officials inspected Kailash Toast Factory in Gautampura, owned by Lalchand Kumawat son of Kanhaiya Lal and found that the toast was being prepared with saccharin, which is banned, in unhygienic condition.

Samples of toast and saccharin were taken from the factory and sent to Bhopal laboratory for testing.

Around 60 kg of toast was seized from the factory and an FIR was lodged against the owner at Gautampura police station.

