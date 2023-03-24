Indore: Fine collected from driver of Medi-Caps University for jumping red light 5 times | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police on Thursday caught the bus of Medi-Caps University and found 5 challans of red light jumping against the bus. The police officer released the bus only after collecting the fine for violation from the driver.

On the instruction of Addition CP (traffic management) Mahesh Chand Jain, Traffic Subedar Amit Kumar Yadav and his team were deployed at Palasia Square for traffic management and taking action against the violators. The officials found the bus of Medi-Caps University violating traffic rules. They found five e-challans pending against the bus. After that a fine of Rs 2,500 was collected from the driver and he was warned by the officers to follow the traffic rules.

In another action, a car which jumped the red light 16 times in the city was stopped by the officials and a fine was collected from the driver. A team deployed at Rasoma Square stopped a car as the driver was not wearing the seatbelt. The police found 16 e-challans pending against the car. A fine of Rs 8,000 was collected from the driver after which he was released.

Woman unable to pay fine, driving licence seized

The team of Traffic Subedar Amit Kumar Yadav stopped a woman riding a scooter and found 13 e-challans pending against her scooter. She could not pay the fine for the same after which her driving licence was seized. The woman was stopped after she jumped the red light.

