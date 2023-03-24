Indore: Nurse ends life after being harassed by a man |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in the Palasia police station jurisdiction, police said on Thursday. Kin alleged that she was being harassed by a person due to which she was upset.

According to the police, the woman named Ekta, a resident of Geeta Bhawan area, had consumed some poisonous substance a couple of days ago. She died during treatment in a city hospital on Wednesday. The family members informed the police that a person was harassing her for a few days. He had beaten her a few days ago and later had compromised with her but he again started harassing her. The police are gathering information about the man and the statements of her family members are being recorded.

Minor boy jumps into well, dies

A 16-year-old boy jumped into a well in the aerodrome area on Wednesday night. The well is very deep so the rescue team had to face a tough situation and the body could be taken out from the well only after 12 hours. Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that the boy hailed from Khargone and was staying with his parents in the area for a few months. He jumped into the well in a field near the Super Corridor around 10 pm. After receiving information from the caretaker, the police and the rescue team reached there. His body was taken out on Thursday.