 Indore: Constable wanted for sexually harassing woman held
Women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that accused Aniruddha Singh Rathore was booked for sexually harassing a woman in October 2022.

Friday, March 24, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted in Neemuch was arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case on Thursday. He was on the run for the last five months and carried a bounty of Rs 5,000. He is being questioned by the police.

Women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that accused Aniruddha Singh Rathore was booked for sexually harassing a woman in October 2022. Since then the police were searching for him. Teams raided his place in Neemuch and other hideouts many times but in vain. Later, DCP announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on his arrest.

On Thursday, he arrived in the city and was arrested near Sarwate Bus Stand. He was taken to police station for further investigation. TI said that he was suspended by a senior police officer in Neemuch.

