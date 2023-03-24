Indore: Road accident shatters young family of four | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A family trip to Pithampur turned tragic for a family of four on Thursday when two of them succumbed in a road accident near Rau circle on Bypass Road, while the other two members of the family were critically injured.

Akhilesh Sen along with his wife Priyanka (30), son Anmol and Kushveer had gone to meet a relative in Pithampur and were returning home when their bike was hit by a papaya-laden from behind due to which they fell on the road.

As a result of the tragic incident, the woman, Priyanka and her 6-year-old son Kushveer were killed while her husband and another son Anmol got critically injured.

The incident took place near Rau Circle on Bypass Road. Investigating officer ASI Rameshwar Bamaniya said that Kushveer (6) died on the spot while his mother Priyanka died during treatment in a city hospital. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for autopsy. The truck which hit them is from UP and was laden with papaya. The truck was seized and a case was registered against the driver. Further investigation is on.

Akhilesh is a resident of Khajrana area of the city and he had gone to meet his nephew Ravi Sen in Pithampur. More information about the accident is being gathered from the spot and the statements of Akhilesh are being taken to know the circumstances under which the accident happened.

Local residents said that a large quantity of sand is strewn near the accident spot as bridge construction work is underway near the Rau Circle and this resulted in the bike skidding and thereafter being hit by the truck that was travelling at high speed.