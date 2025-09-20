Indore Film ‘Krishika – Daughter Of Soil’ Highlights Farmers’ Struggles |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A powerful feature film titled ‘Krishika – Daughter of Soil’ is under production, aiming to draw attention to the challenges faced by Indian farmers and the urgent need for organic farming.

The film is directed by Tariq Bhat and written and produced by Anand Manwani, with Prakash Rajdev from Indore as the creative head. Nearly 90 percent of the shoot is taking place in Indore and different parts of Madhya Pradesh, involving local artistes alongside known Bollywood faces.

The story follows a farmer’s daughter, raised in Canada, who returns to her roots in India. Through her eyes, the film portrays the harsh realities of farming: farmer suicides, the exploitation by middlemen, the financial struggles that throw farmers into distress and the environmental damage caused by excessive chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Writer-producer Anand Manwani explained his inspiration, saying he had penned about 20 stories suitable for films, with 4–5 already made into movies.

He said, “We often hear about farmers taking their own lives. They are our food providers, yet they are forced into such tragic situations. Through this film, we want to show that farmers must find courage and stand strong. Organic farming is the only long-term solution.”

Director Tariq Bhat added that ‘Krishika’ not only narrated a personal journey but also conveyed a social message encouraging sustainable agriculture. With a blend of emotional storytelling and strong performances, the film sought to spark awareness and positive change, he said.