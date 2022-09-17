Indore: Filing anti-ragging affidavit must for admission, says UGC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission (UGC) has made it mandatory not only for the student but also for the parents to give an online undertaking to the National Anti-Ragging Helpline at the start of every academic year.

The higher education regulator has also linked it to admissions by asking higher education institutions (HEIs) to insert a mandatory column in their admission form wherein students have to provide the reference number of the anti-ragging undertaking they have given.

In a letter addressed to all vice chancellors, UGC secretary Prof Rajnish Jain said, “In compliance of the 2nd amendment in Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions- 2009, you are requested to make it compulsory for each student and every parent to submit an online undertaking every academic year at www.antiragging.in ”

“You are also requested to implement the revised procedure for students to file online anti-ragging affidavits. The student will receive an e-mail with his/her registration number. The student will forward that e-mail to the nodal officer in his/her university/college e-mail. (Please note that the student will not receive PDF affidavits and he/she is not required to print & sign it as it used to be in the earlier case),” the missive reads.

UGC has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to step up anti-ragging mechanism by way of adequate publicity through various mediums; constitution of anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad, setting up of anti-ragging cell, installing CCTV cameras at vital points, anti-ragging workshops and seminar, updating all websites with nodal officers' complete details, alarm bells etc.

“Regular interaction and counselling with the students, identification of trouble-triggers and mention of anti-ragging warning in the institution's e-prospectus and e-information booklets/brochures must be ensured. Surprise inspection of hostels, students' accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands must be carried out & anti-ragging posters must be displayed at all prominent places like admission centre, departments, library, canteen, hostel, common facilities etc,” the missive reads.

Jain’s letter says, “Any violation of these regulations will be viewed seriously. If any institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or does not act in accordance with these Regulations or fails to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably, it will attract punitive action against itself by the UGC.”

Universities have also been directed to fill online compliance on www.antiragging.in and also immediately instruct all the colleges under their purview to follow it.

Read Also Indore: Two minor brothers swept away in Kanh