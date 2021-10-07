Indore: Festival of Navratri begins, devotees throng temples

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the nine-day long Navratri festival began on Thursday.

The devotees thronged to the temples of the city to offer worship.

The grant festival in which various forms of Goddess are worshiped started with music, dance, worship and devotion in Indore.

The devotees have brought idols of Goddess Durga to their homes. Hundreds of Pandals have also been set up in various localities of the cities, where Idols of Goddess Durga are being put.

The administration has instructed the organizers to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols.

On the very first day of the auspicious Navratri, the Pratipada Tithi that marks the arrival of Goddess Durga was observed by the devotees. The first form of Goddess Durga – Mata Shialputri is worshipped on Pratipada. She is also known as Hemavati, Bhavani and Parvati. For this auspicious first day, the colour is yellow.

The administration has made special arrangements at the temples which witness a major crowd during the nine-day celebration.

The important temples of the city, where a huge number of devotes turn up every day are Bijasen Temple; Annapurna Temple; Harsiddhi Mata Mandir; Vaishno Devi Temple, Durga Mata Mandir in Subhash Chowk; Maa Vaishno Dham in Bicholi, Mahalaxmi Mandir in Rajwada; Vidyadhaam Mandir in Aerodrum road locality, Kalika Mata Mandir in Khajrana.

Covid-19 protocols

The district administration has instructed each temple administration to ensure the COVID-19 protocols. Circles have been drawn outside the temples to ensure that devotees stand in queue with social distancing.

The temples would be washed and sanitised every day. Keeping in check that devotees do not crowd any part of the temple, only a limited number of devotees were allowed in at a particular time.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:30 PM IST