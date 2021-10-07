Indore: No relief from dengue as 21 more people test positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing cases of dengue as 21 more people tested positive with which the total number of cases has reached 534 in Indore.

Almost all the areas of the city are affected with the deadly vector-borne disease, but the highest number of cases was found from the Nayta Mundla area (6 cases), followed by Ganesh Dham Colony and Shiv City.

Out of total number of dengue cases in the city, 312 were male, while 222 were female, including 117 children. “There are a total 23 active cases in the city out of which 21 are admitted to hospitals,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

‘People’s cooperation needed’

‘As many as 21 people were found dengue-positive on Wednesday, including 14 male and 7 female. We’re continuously running anti-larvae drives in all the areas of the district. People’s support is equally important in controlling the disease as we can survey an area only after a patient is found positive, but people can prevent themselves from mosquito bites by following simple steps like using mosquito repellents, wearing full-sleeve clothes, avoiding waterlogging, and such others’

— Dr Daulat Patel, district malaria officer

Highest no. of cases found in Indore division

As many as 947 cases were found positive in Indore division till October 5, including the highest number of cases in Indore. As many as 513 cases were found positive in Indore, followed by Dhar with 110 cases and Khargone with 108 cases. Only three deaths were reported by the health department in Indore division.

