Madhya Pradesh: Congress needs to rethink over its strategy, says Arun Yadav  

BHOPAL: A day after probable candidate from Khandwa lok Sabha constituency, Arun Yadav gave statement that he has refused to contest paving way for the young leaders, Congress gave ticket to a 70 year old candidate Raj Narayan Singh.

Arun Yadav was in the state capital on Wednesday and met a lot of people along with a section of the media. When asked for his reaction on giving a ticket to 70-year-old Raj Narayan Singh, Yadav replied that it was the party's decision.

“Deciding candidates is the sole right of the party. No doubt I paved the way for young leaders. If the party has decided to give a ticket to Raj Narayan Singh Ji, the party needs to rethink its strategy,” said former PCC Chief Yadav.

He said that he is a soldier of Rahul Gandhi’s team and bound to follow his orders. Rahul Gandhi is forming a team of fresh and young leaders and it is my duty to follow his orders, added Yadav.

Yadav added that he will help the Khandwa contestant Raj Narayan Singh in all the possible ways.

Yadav will remain present during the filing of nomination by Singh on Thursday in Khandwa, he confirmed.

Yadav’s supporters not happy: However, Arun Yadav loyalists are not happy with the developments within the party. “When the whole politics is revolving around OBC politics, Congress is sidelining its biggest face. It is unfortunate. It seems that there is a race between some leaders to establish their next generation at the cost of the party,” said a Congress leader close to Yadav.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:46 PM IST