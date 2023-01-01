Indore: Festival of Mother Mary celebrated

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Universal Catholic Church celebrated the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary on December 31. Holy Mass was offered in all the 10 Catholic churches of the city.

Holy Adoration was performed from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm in 10 Catholic churches of Indore city. After the Divine Liturgy, Holy Mass was offered at 11:00 pm in which all the Catholic faithful participated devoutly.

In his sermon, father Subhash of St Joseph's Church, Nandanagar said "Mother Church begins every year with the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God. Because when God wanted to come into this world, among thousands of virgins, God chose only Blessed Virgin Mary to become God's Mother. God kept her holy and took birth through her and made her mother and gave us all human beings in this world a mother.”

He said, “Today Mother Mary is not only the Mother of God, but the Mother of the whole world. Every person would like to go to the shelter of his mother and take her blessings. That's why we all start the New Year with the blessings of the mother and thank God that he has made the mother of his only son our mother as well.”

Melodious songs sung

At Red Church at 11 pm Holy Mass was offered by Fr. CB Joseph (principal St. Paul's High School), along with Fr. Thomas Mathew (parish priest), Fr. Manoj (assistant parish priest), Fr. Mahesh (commissioner Youth and Vocation Commission), and Fr. Anthony Somi (PRO). After the Holy Mass, everyone wished each other Happy New Year for the year 2023.

Holy Mass to be offered today

Mass will be offered only once on the First Day of the New Year at 8:30 am.

Read Also Indore: IISR to host central zone sports meet from January 3