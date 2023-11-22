 Indore: Feeling Bullied, Student Attacks Batchmates With Knife At Medical University Campus
Indore: Feeling Bullied, Student Attacks Batchmates With Knife At Medical University Campus

According to the police, the incident took place opposite to computer lab on the first floor of the university.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student attacked his two batchmates with a knife at city's Medi-Caps University, police said on Wednesday. It is said that the injured youths were bullying the accused which agitated him. Police could not arrest the accused till the filing of the report.

According to the police, the incident took place opposite to computer lab on the first floor of the university. Ishaan Ameria, a resident of Snehlataganj area has lodged a complaint that his friends Ali Asgar and Tanveer were attacked by Pradyumna Jogdand following an argument on Tuesday.

article-image

In the complaint, Ameria said that he was with his friends Ali and Tanveer on the first floor when they were laughing and passing light jokes. Suddenly, accused Jogdand started abusing them, which further led to a fight between them. Angry, Jogdand reportedly attacked Asgar on his neck with a knife. When Tanveer came for the intervention, the accused also attacked him with knife on his leg.

Both the victims are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.A case under section 294, 232, 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and a search is on for him.

Minor boy stabbed few days ago

In the Bhanwarkuan area on Friday, a guy attacked a minor boy over a minor dispute. After telling the youngster to bring a cigarette, the accused stabbed him with a knife, seriously wounding him, and then left the scene when the boy was unable to provide the cigarette.

article-image

