Indore: Farmers Rally Against Land Acquisition At Laxmibai Nagar Grain Market Amid Police Opposition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a show of unity against land acquisition, farmers gathered under the banner of the Indian Farmers' Union at Laxmibai Nagar Grain Market on Wednesday. The tractor rally from the market to the collector's office faced resistance as a large contingent of police arrived to control the situation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vivek Singh, took charge of the police deployment in response to the information about the farmers' protest. The police were fully prepared to prevent the farmers from leaving the market premises.

Farm union officials had informed the police administration about the tractor rally, but permission was denied. The farmers, intending to stage a demonstration at the collector's office with their tractors, were halted by the police at the entrance gate of Laxmibai Grain Market. In response, the farmers initiated their protest right there.

Krishnapal Singh Rathore, the district president of the Indian Farmers' Union in Indore, expressed frustration, stating that they had previously informed the administration about the issue but received no response. Despite informing the elected representatives, no action was taken, leaving them with no choice but to organize the tractor rally.

Reasons Behind the Protest

The primary grievance of the farmers is the acquisition of agricultural land for the development of the Eastern and Western Ring Roads. They argue that 95% of the land being acquired is fertile, productive farmland, which they believe is unjust. The farmers demand that the acquisition of fertile land should be minimized.

Furthermore, the farmers contend that the government's compensation for the land is below the current market value. While the government is offering double the guideline rate, the actual value of the land in the affected villages is significantly higher than the current guidelines.