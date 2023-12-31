 Indore: Family Members Of Girl Attacked By Group Of Men  
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Family Members Of Girl Attacked By Group Of Men   | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl’s family members were attacked by a group of men following an argument between them in the Aerodrome area, police said on Saturday. It is said that the girl married a youth without the wishes of the boy's family members. Police are investigating the case further.  

According to the police, the girl has lodged a complaint that her elder sister got married to a person named Lakhan on December 28. They reached home and informed the family members about the marriage. After that the girl and her family members and the family members of Lakhan reached the police station and agreed for the marriage.

The younger sister of the girl along with her family members were on their way home from the police station when the accused named Lala, brother-in-law of Lakhan along with some men confronted them at Dharmraj Colony and began an argument over the love marriage by the girl and Lakhan.  

Later, they attacked the girl’s family members with sticks and threatened them of dire consequences. The younger sister of the bride got injured in the attack. The police have registered a case against the accused and have begun a search for them.



