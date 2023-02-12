Indore: Failed to deliver parcel, Consumer Court slaps Rs 30K fine on AICTSL | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The consumer court slapped Rs 30,000 fine on AICTSL for misplacing a mobile phone sent through its parcel service.

The complainant had sent a mobile phone to Rewa on AICTSL’s chartered bus, but the phone never reached the destination.

What is more, no assistance was provided to the complainant. The parcel was supposed to reach its destination on December 28, 2018. When the complaint was filed with AICTSL, the authorities assured that the parcel had been sent to Bhopal by mistake and that it would reach Rewa by December 30.

However, the assurance proved to be false.

Later, the AICTSL officials said that the cameras in the bus were dysfunctional and they did not know where the mobile had been misplaced. For the next two months, the complainant continued perusing the matter with the AICTSL authorities but he failed to get a satisfactory reply. Then he complained to the consumer court.

The consumer court ordered AICTSL to pay the amount of Rs 13999, with an interest of 8 per cent per annum, from December 2018 and return the amount of Rs 1000, paid by the complainant to avail the parcel service. The AICTSL was also ordered to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to the complainant.