Indore: Facilitation Centre Formed For Polling Party Members

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Voter facilitation centres have been formed for each assembly constituency of the district for the officers and staff engaged in election duty. The centres have been set up at Holkar Science College, for the members of the polling parties. Comprehensive preparations are going on to conduct the assembly elections in the district. Officers-employees, sector officers, BLOs, bus drivers, conductors etc. appointed in the polling parties of the assembly elections will be able to cast their vote through postal ballot. For this, facilitation centres have been set up for all 9 assembly constituencies under the direction of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T. The centres are set up in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Bhawan of Holkar Science College.

According to information received from the District Election Office, the voting process through postal ballot will run from 9 am to 5 pm from November 8 to November 11. It was informed that the facilitation centres of assembly constituencies Depalpur, Indore-1 and Indore-2 will be on the ground floor. Similarly, the facilitation centers of Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5 and Mhow assembly constituencies are set up on the first floor. Similarly, the facilitation centre of Rau and Sanwer assembly constituency will be on the second floor.