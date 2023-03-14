Indore: Eyeing revenue target, West Discom appeals to consumers to pay outstanding bills

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eyeing the target of maximum revenue collection in fiscal 2022-23, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company on Monday appealed to the consumers with outstanding electricity bills to clear the amount at the earliest.

The company management said that despite the bitter cold, torrential rains and temperature of 40-45 degree Celsius, the electricians ensure 24-hour power to consumers.

Even during Covid-19 crisis, electricity employees have provided services by wearing PPE kits. Many electricity employees perform their dedicated role by being engaged in electricity services away from their homes even during festivals.

“Keeping their commitment in mind, it is necessary to pay the electricity bills on time so that their services do not go unrecognised,” said West Discom in a press release issued on Monday.

The company said that it is the moral duty of the consumers to pay the electricity bills on time. The company said that in last month of the ongoing financial year, it is very important for every commercial institution to collect revenue.

“In such a situation, all the consumers with outstanding bills should deposit the amount showing awareness,” the press release said.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that officers and employees of the company are bound to disconnect the connection, impose surcharge and take action as per other rules, if consumers do not deposit the amount even after repeated notices to the consumers with outstanding bills.

Tomar has also called upon all the consumers with dues to avoid unpleasant action by depositing the bill amount.