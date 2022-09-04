Indore: Externed criminal arrested by city Crime Branch

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city Crime Branch, on Saturday, arrested a man who had been externed from the district as he was involved in criminal activities in the area. The commissioner of police issued an order to extern him from the city for a year.

According to the police, information was received that a criminal, named Dharmendra, was seen roaming in the Tukoganj area. The Crime Branch and Tukoganj police detained the accused.

The police said that the accused resides in the Goma ki Phel area of the city and had been externed by the CP for his involvement in criminal activities for a year a few months ago. The accused is a listed criminal of Tukoganj police station. The accused violated the CP’s order, so he was booked under relevant sections and further action is being taken against him.

