Indore: Two dilapidated buildings razed by IMC

The IMC had serve notice to the house owners and they had vacated the houses.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Saturday demolition two dilapidated buildings in Ahilyapura that fell on the Anant Chaturdashi ‘jhanki’ (procession) route.

IMC officials said that the house of Vivesh Jain made G+1 on 600 square feet and the house of Pawan Soni made G+2 on 900 Sq ft land was demolished by the team of IMC. The IMC team used JCB and poclain machine to bring down the structures.

