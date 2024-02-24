Indore: Export Of Soybean Products Important For Economy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Kunwar Harendra Singh, the director of the Indian Institute of Soyabean Research (IISR), while talking about the current scenario of soybean cultivation in the country, said that export of soybean is important for the economy. He added that we must gradually focus on increasing soybean meal and soy cake production so that farmers can enjoy stability in the market price.

He was addressing an interactive programme on ‘Research-Industry Interface-Meet’ organised by Agri Business Incubation Center of IISR on Friday. About 65 participants including about 40 entrepreneurs, innovators and soy scientists from different regions of the country participated.

At the beginning, participants visited the exhibition area where incubates of start-up programme that have received training and guidance from the Agri Business Incubation Center of the institute were present. On this occasion, Dr Mahavir Prasad Sharma, principal investigator delivered technical information on soya-based food items like soya cookies, tofu, soya milk, soya snacks and liquid bio fertilizer containing bacteria for assimilation and solubilisation of nitrogen, phosphorus and zinc required in soybean cultivation. He also explained about their manufacturing process and appealed to entrepreneurs to invest in this area for entrepreneurship.

During the programme, MoUs were signed with four Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) of Sangli and Latur districts of Maharashtra for exchange of advanced production technology of soybean. The institute also signed, MoU for incubation with new startups with city-based Marf Industries, Indo Agritech and Samvik Foods.