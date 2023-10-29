Indore: EXCON To Help Bharat Become 2nd Largest CE Market In World

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): EXCON, South Asia’s largest construction equipment exhibition scheduled to held in Bengaluru in December, will help Bharat in becoming the 2nd largest CE market in the world by 2030. All stakeholders should contribute in achieving this goal.

This was stated in the roadshow EXCON 2023 organised in the city on Friday by CII. The event witnessed the participation of industry leaders, senior government officials and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector.

EXCON, is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from December 12 to December 16, 2023 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru. EXCON is poised to propel India to become the 2nd largest and fastest-growing construction equipment market in the world by 2030.

With a strong focus on policy reforms, India is currently undergoing a rapid and transformative expansion of its infrastructure, spurred by increased government spending on various infrastructure projects. All these positive measures would help India to achieve this great milestone. The event will spread over 30 lakhs sq. ft of display area and is expected to attract over 1200 exhibitors from India & abroad including countries like the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, UAE, South Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Romania & Czech Republic. The 5-day exhibition would attract over 80,000 business visitors from all over the world.

Harshad Patel, deputy general manager, Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd said, ‘We are thrilled to introduce the twelfth edition of EXCON, embracing the theme, 'Building India's Tomorrow.' This theme encompasses the fundamental pillars of technology, globalisation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

EXCON 2023 is far more than just an event; it serves as the driving force behind India's unceasing progress. It strives to embody our robust infrastructure development, solidifying India's eminent position as a global hub for construction equipment manufacturing.” Siddharth Sethi, chairman, CII Malwa Zone said, ‘Indore has recently achieved the prestigious "National Smart City Award" in recognition of its outstanding performance among the 100 smart cities in the country.

This transformation is not only reshaping the city's character and livability but also revitalising its economy and heritage. As we come together under the EXCON banner, we recognise the pivotal role that infrastructure plays in shaping our shared future. We invite the leaders in the construction equipment industry to embark on this transformative journey with us. Together, our goal is not only to showcase state-of-the-art technologies but also to champion cost-effective solutions that will propel our city and its inhabitants to even greater heights. '