Indore: Ex-leaders of BJP, Usman Patel and Shankar Yadav to join Congress today

Indore: In a big jolt to Bharatiya Janata Party, two of its leaders will be joining Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday.

City President of Congress Vinay Bakliwal claimed that ex-corporators Shankar Yadav and Usman Patel are impressed with the work of the party and Chief Minister Kamal Nath due to which they will join the party on Friday.

“They both will join Congress in the presence of the CM in a function at Rau,” Bakliwal told media.

Usman Patel had announced his intension of leaving the BJP as a protest against CAA and NRC on February 8. He had claimed that he had joined BJP after being influenced by Atal Bihari Vajpayee but the party is changed now.

“BJP is not the same party which I had joined as the leaders have been indulging in communal politics and not talking about the real issues of the country,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Shankar Yadav didn’t say why he was leaving the party.

Yadav had worked as a close aide of former minister late Laxman Singh Gaud and also with former mayor Malini Gaud but the relations turned bitter allegedly after a clash between Yadav and Gaud’s brother-in-law Shiv Gaud during a marriage function, few months ago. Yadav had turned inactive in politics since then.

Sources said that Congress took the incident as a chance to pull Yadav in party and divide BJP. Minister Jitu Patwari played an important role in calling Yadav to Congress.

Yadav is on bail in the murder case of Vikas Verma that took place in 2009 and his brothers are in jail in the same case.