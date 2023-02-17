Indore: Ex-chief fire superintendent sentenced to 4 years RI  

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Thursday sentenced an official of the Fire Department to four years of imprisonment in a corruption and forgery case.

The accused, BS Tongar, then Chief Superintendent (fire) was sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment by the I Additional District and Session Judge Sanjay Gupta under various sections of corruption and preparation of forged documents.

SP (EOW) Dhananjay Shah said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) received an application from the applicant Ram Singh Nigwal, (the then Fire Inspector Indore) accusing BS Tongar, who held the post of Chief Superintendent (Fire) alleging that without being eligible for the post of Chief Superintendent Fire, Tongar has presented himself to be a Fire Engineer and presented a fake and forged degree of Nagpur Fire Engineering College for the post.

An investigation was done into the complaint and a case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and 13 (1) (D) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered.

During the trial, documentary evidences were presented by Special Public Prosecutor Ashlesh Sharma and Padma Jain on behalf of the prosecution and a total of 30 witnesses were made to testify.

The court after examining the documentary evidence presented by the prosecution passed a judgment on Thursday and sentenced the convict BS Tongar to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment.

