Indore: Caught with female friend, school boy flees, injures cop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The student of a renowned city school not only sped away in his car with his female classmate but allegedly ran over the legs of a police officer when he tried to catch them in an isolated area in the Tejaji Nagar area early on Thursday. The police officer was critically injured in the incident.

Following the incident, the boy and the girl managed to flee after leaving the car a few kilometres away from the spot. The car was recovered and the boy has been detained.

THE CASE

According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge, RD Kanwa, SI Gajanand Ekkal from the police station and his team were on night patrolling and spotted a car parked near Wild Flower Township around 3.30 am. Ekkal and his team knocked on the windscreen of the car when the boy tried to flee. Ekkal tried to stop the car but the boy drove the car and hit the police officer due to which he received serious leg injuries.

’RUNS’ CAR OVER COP’S LEGS

It is said that the car ran over his legs. After the incident, the police informed senior officers and stepped on gas to chase the car but in vain. After an hour, police received a tipoff that the car was parked near the highway. Later, the car was recovered. The car is registered at the Dewas RTO and after tracking the car details, the boy, a class XII student from a renowned city school, was detained. He was with a girl student from his class.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy hails from Dewas and he had gone to attend his coaching classes in Omaxe City. After his classes, he had called his female friend. She reached there and they were in the car when the police spotted them.

Conductor falls from bus, dies

A bus conductor died after he fell from a passenger bus on the Bypass Road, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased, Azam, 37, was a resident of Jabran Colony. The bus had stopped near Omaxe City when he fell and sustained grave injuries. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are waiting for the autopsy report and a case has been initiated.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)