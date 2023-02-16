e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 25k vehicles stuck in 20km-long traffic jam on Indore-Bhopal Highway as lakhs of devotees throng Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: 25k vehicles stuck in 20km-long traffic jam on Indore-Bhopal Highway as lakhs of devotees throng Kubereshwar Dham

Buses plying between Indore-Bhopal have been diverted to a longer route

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic jam, on Thursday, stretched till 20 kilometres from Chaupal Sagar to Amlaha toll on Indore-Bhopal highway due to ongoing Rudraksh Festival at Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dham.

Nearly 25 thousand vehicles are said to be stuck in the jam. Due to which, several buses plying between Indore-Bhopal have been diverted to other route, which is much longer. The buses that usually take nearly 3.5 hours to cover the distance between Indore and Bhopal are now taking nearly 5 hours to reach the destination, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Nearly 4 lakh devotees gathered from across Madhya Pradesh and nearby states-- like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat, at the dham for Shiv Mahapuran katha, leading to a ruckus. Several devotees have alleged lack of basic necessities like food and water

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies in a stampede at Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dham as lakhs of devotees...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: UP woman dies waiting for her turn to get 'treated' at Bageshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: UP woman dies waiting for her turn to get 'treated' at Bageshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: 25k vehicles stuck in 20km-long traffic jam on Indore-Bhopal Highway as lakhs of...

Madhya Pradesh: 25k vehicles stuck in 20km-long traffic jam on Indore-Bhopal Highway as lakhs of...

Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies in a stampede at Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dham as lakhs of devotees...

Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies in a stampede at Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dham as lakhs of devotees...

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi congratulates people of Rewa for upcoming airport

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi congratulates people of Rewa for upcoming airport

Madhya Pradesh: IAF plane leaves for South Africa to bring 12 more Cheetahs to Kuno

Madhya Pradesh: IAF plane leaves for South Africa to bring 12 more Cheetahs to Kuno