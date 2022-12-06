e-Paper Get App
Indore: Evidence indicates bogus loans and trade worth crores of rupees 

I-T survey on Mahidpurwala Furniture

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 02:28 AM IST
Image Credit: Shutterstock (Representative)
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The survey on the eight locations of the furniture manufacturer and business firm Mahidpurwala Furniture concluded in the early hours of Monday. Evidence about a large number of bogus transactions and bogus loans from their real estate business. running into crores of rupees was unearthed during the survey

The city-based investigation wing of the Income Tax Department had launched the survey on Saturday. The action was carried-out at total 8 locations including 7 locations in the city and a showroom located at Ashima Mall in Bhopal. 

About 40 officers and employees of the Income Tax Department along with 15 police personnel carried out the action. The seven places in the city include showrooms located at Old Palasia and Ring Road. 

Interestingly GST Department had concluded its action on Mahidpurwala Furniture on November 30. 

Indore: IMC launches No Spitting campaign to rid the city of red stains 
