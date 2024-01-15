Indore: Event Manager Killed As Bike Collides With Divider | Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man was killed in an accident after his sports bike collided with a divider in Rajendra Nagar police station area late on Saturday. The accident occurred in Vasant Vihar Colony around 1 am when he was returning home. The bike collided with the divider and his head hit the pole. He sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the accident happened. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Udit Jain, a resident of Gopur Colony. He was an event manager.

Udit’s younger brother Utkal said that Udit was returning home late at night from RRCAT Road after meeting a party of an event. When he reached near Gadbadi Puliya, he lost his balance and his bike collided with the divider. His head hit the pole and he sustained a severe head injury. The family members came to know about the incident when the ambulance operator called and informed family members about the accident. He was the eldest child of his parents. He is survived by his parents and a younger brother. His father works in telecommunications. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Indore: One Killed, Two Injured As Truck Hits Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man was killed and two persons injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Bhanwarkuan police station area on Sunday. The accident occurred near Pipliya Rao Gurudwara around 7 am when they were going for work. A speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind in which one person was killed on the spot and two others were taken to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the accident happened.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mahesh Bansal, a resident of Dhar Road Kankad. He originally hailed from Sagar and was in catering business. Mahesh’s family members said that he was going to his site with his brother-in-law Kamlesh and another person. He reached near Pipliya Rao Gurudwara when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle from behind. The police initiated a probe into the case and will examine CCTV footages near the spot to gather information about the truck driver.