Indore: Even in death Father Varghese shows path to religious harmony

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Throughout his life, Father Varghese Alengadan (71) stood for religious and social harmony, and even in his death he followed what he stood for.

He breathed his last on Sunday, leaving behind a will which said: “I want to be cremated as per Hindu rites amid chanting of verses from The Gita and The Holy Bible.”

On Tuesday, his followers, both Hindus and Christians fulfilled his last wish at Rambagh Muktidham.

His last rites were performed at electric crematorium amid recital of Gayatri Mantra and prayer from the Bible. A large number of Hindus and Christians turned up at Rambagh Muktidham to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Father Varghese, as he was popularly known, passed away on Sunday and his body was kept in Red Church for the last two days.

Sharing information about the cremation, Kamal Gupta said, “Father Varghese believed that incineration was the optimal method to dispose the deceased.”

Father Sabu of Sagar said that Father Varghese had incorporated a statement in his will expressing desire that his cremation be done at the very place where he takes his last breath. He said that Father Varghese was committed to ensuring that his Karma was laced with local values and traditions.

Father Sabu, who attended the cremation, said, “We have fulfilled his last wish.”