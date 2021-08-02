Indore: Even 30 days after inauguration’ oxygen plant fails to start

Indore: The tall claims of the district administration and health department were exposed when they failed to start the oxygen plant even after one month of its inauguration. The inauguration was done by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and he had even warned the people to remain cautious to avoid a likely third wave of Covid-19.

The district administration and health department officials claim to be doing the preparations to tackle the much-feared third wave of Covid-19, but the dilly-dallying in starting oxygen plants in the city tells another tale.

Administration has planned to install as many as 41 oxygen plants in government and private hospitals of the city and the committee constituted by Collector Manish Singh to monitor the progress of installation of plants claimed that 15 plants are fully functional and five more will be started any day as their work is completed.

‘Electric line work pending’

"There’s some work on the electric line for the oxygen plant. We’ll get it completed soon and will start the oxygen plant," said Dr Hemant Dwivedi, in-charge, Government PC Sethi Hospital.

‘Will take another week’

"Twenty oxygen plants have been installed in government and private hospitals of the city and 21 more plants will be installed by month-end. The work of shifting the low-tension electricity line to a high-tension electricity line is going on as oxygen plants require more power. The work will be completed in a week and the plant will be started," ADM Abhay Bedekar remarked.